Hidalgo County Announces Change in Election Day Polling Location

Hidalgo County’s Elections Department has recently made an announcement altering one of the polling locations for the upcoming Election Day. This change directly impacts voters residing in Mercedes.

New Polling Location for Mercedes Voters

Mercedes-based voters, previously set to cast their votes at the Llano Event Center, will now report to a different location. The new voting site is the auditorium situated at 837 South Ohio Street. This change is effective on Election Day itself.

Reminder for Hidalgo County Residents

In addition to this change, Hidalgo County residents are reminded that they have the option to cast their votes at any of the county’s 129 polling locations. This provision is available on the election day, which is scheduled for November 5th.

Early Voting Deadline

For those who prefer to vote ahead of time, early voting continues but will conclude this Friday. Residents are encouraged to take part in this democratic process, exercising their right to vote and shaping the future of their county.