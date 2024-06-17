Harlingen Resident Detained for Drug Manufacturing and Delivery

Harlingen Man Arrested for Manufacture and Delivery of Substances

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Harlingen man, Miguel Angel Mancilla, for the manufacture and delivery of various substances. The arrest occurred at an apartment complex in the 600 block of South 17th Street after officers executed a search warrant.

On Thursday, June 6, 2024, at approximately 2:48 PM, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit executed a narcotic search warrant at the location. Investigators identified themselves as law enforcement officers and announced the warrant before breaching the front door and conducting the search.

Upon entry, investigators encountered a female subject in the living room near the front door who was immediately detained. They also encountered 22-year-old Mancilla exiting the apartment bathroom. Noticing his wet arms and sleeves, and water on the bathroom floor around the toilet, investigators detained Mancilla and found several unknown pills floating in the toilet water and on the floor next to the toilet.

Once the apartment was secured, investigators began their search and found various substances. In a kitchen cabinet, they located a glass jar containing marijuana. White pills, later identified as Alprazolam (Xanax), and a white powdery substance packaged in a manner typical of cocaine were also found. Additionally, multiple small clear plastic bags containing a leafy substance suspected to be synthetic marijuana (also known as “Spice”) were discovered in the master bedroom. Digital scales and empty plastic bags, indicative of narcotics manufacturing or packaging for sale, were observed on a desktop near the living area/kitchen.

Mancilla faces several charges, including:

Manufacture/Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 3 for possessing Alprazolam with intent to deliver (57 grams), a third-degree felony.

Manufacture/Delivery of Substances in Penalty Group 2-2A for possessing MDMA (ecstasy) pills with intent to deliver (23 grams), a first-degree felony.

Manufacture/Delivery of Substances in Penalty Group 2-2A for possessing synthetic marijuana with intent to deliver (10 grams), a first-degree felony.

Possession of Marijuana for possessing a usable amount of marijuana (0.6 ounces), a Class “B” misdemeanor.

Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence for attempting to dispose of pills by flushing them down the toilet, a third-degree felony.

Mancilla was transported to the Carrizales/Rucker detention facility where he was booked on these charges. The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation into the case.