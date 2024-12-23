Giovany Saul Carcamo: DPS Adds New Name to Top Ten Most Wanted Illegal Immigrants

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) continues its relentless pursuit of the most wanted illegal immigrants, adding a new name to the infamous list.

Giovany Saul Carcamo: The Latest Addition

Giovany Saul Carcamo, a 27-year-old from Guatemala, has been added to the DPS’s top ten most wanted illegal immigrants. The Grayson County law enforcement wants him for the aggravated sexual assault of a child. Carcamo is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds.

Call to Action: Texas Crime Stoppers

Texas Crime Stoppers appeals to the public, asking anyone with information about this individual to make a report at 1-800-252-8477. A cash reward of up to $3,000 awaits anyone whose information leads to an arrest, creating an incentive for citizens to participate actively in the pursuit of justice.