Gear Up for School: Harlingen CISD’s 25th Annual Texas Parents Day Offers Free Supplies

Harlingen CISD Marks 25th Annual Texas Parents Day with Community Giveaway

Tomorrow, Harlingen CISD, in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club, will host its 25th annual Texas Parents Day, a cornerstone event that provides essential school supplies and clothing to students in preparation for the new academic year.

A Tradition of Support

This long-standing tradition, co-hosted by the HCISD Family and Community Engagement Department, reflects the district’s commitment to supporting its students and families, particularly as they face the challenges of a high economy. “We’re excited that tomorrow’s our Texas Parents Day. This is actually our 25th year, so we always try to serve our parents, even though I know the economy is high right now. But this is something we always think of our students every year,” said Sylvia Gonzalez, HCISD Family and Community Engagement Director.

What to Expect at the Event

The event, set to take place at the Boys and Girls Club located at 1209 W. Washington St. in Harlingen, will run from 9 AM to noon (August 9). Attendees can expect to receive free school supplies and gently used school clothes, ensuring that students are well-prepared and equipped for the school year ahead.

More Than Just Supplies

In addition to physical resources, the event will feature informational booths and access to various community resources, helping families connect with valuable services and support systems within Harlingen. The Texas Parents Day is described as a kickoff back to the school year, providing a platform for celebration, preparation, and community engagement.

Community Impact

Each year, Texas Parents Day plays a crucial role in easing the financial burden on families gearing up for the new school year. By providing free supplies and clothing, HCISD and the Boys and Girls Club of Harlingen not only equip students for success but also foster a stronger, more supportive community.

For those interested in participating or learning more about the resources available, visit the Harlingen CISD website or contact the Family and Community Engagement Department directly.

Join the celebration and start the school year off on the right foot with community support and essential school resources at Texas Parents Day.