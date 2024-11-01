Fugitive Adrian Umberto Betancourt Sanchez Sought by McAllen Police for Fraud and Credit Card Abuse

The McAllen city police are on a manhunt for Adrian Umberto Betancourt Sanchez, a suspect wanted for serious allegations of fraud and credit card abuse.

On October 9th, Sanchez reportedly used a stolen credit card to make several transactions at different locations, sparking an immediate investigation by the police.

McAllen Crime Stoppers Appeal to Public

The McAllen Crime Stoppers are now appealing to the public for any information that could lead to the arrest of Sanchez. The police have urged anyone with knowledge of Sanchez’s whereabouts to come forward.

Individuals with information can contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 687 8477. The identity of the callers will remain anonymous, ensuring their safety. The McAllen police department is committed to ensuring justice prevails and urges the public to assist in stopping such fraudulent activities.