Former City Employee Involved in Pedestrian Accident Near Donna Polling Site

A woman in Donna is recovering in the hospital following a shocking accident that occurred near a polling site. The incident involved a former employee of the city, adding another layer of complexity to the unfolding investigation.

Accident Scene in Donna

The pedestrian accident happened near the Senior Citizen Center, Amigos, in close proximity to a polling site. Donna Police Department’s Chief, Gilberto Guerrero, has confirmed this. The involved vehicle was driven by a former city employee. The driver remained at the scene of the accident and co-operated fully with the responding authorities.

Investigation Underway

The local police are currently leading an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. As of yet, there is no word on whether the former employee will face any charges related to the accident. The victim’s condition remains under observation as she recovers in the hospital.