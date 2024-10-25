Fatal Auto-Pedestrian Accident in Edinburg Under Investigation

An auto-pedestrian accident in the city of Edinburg has resulted in the tragic death of a senior citizen, sparking a detailed investigation by the local authorities.

Identifying the Victim

The victim was a 65-year-old resident of Edinburg, identified as Israel Garcia. Garcia was reportedly strolling through the streets when the unfortunate incident took place.

Details of the Accident

According to the reports, the fatal event occurred early in the morning, around 7:30, near Jackson and Junior Road. Garcia was hit by a silver SUV and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene to assist and is reportedly cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Public Safety Advisory

The Edinburg Police Department has taken this opportunity to remind both pedestrians and drivers to comply with all traffic laws and share the road responsibly to prevent such mishaps.

Concerns about the Road Condition

The road where the accident occurred is said to be always bustling with traffic due to its proximity to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Local residents expressed their concerns about the regular congestion and the risk it poses to pedestrians.

Investigation Continues

As per the latest update from Edinburg PD, the investigation into this tragic incident continues. More details will be shared with the public as they become available.