Edinburg PD Cracks Auto Theft Case: Two Arrested

Arrests Made in Auto Theft Case

According to Edinburg PD, Edgar Holguin, 19, and Jonathan Moreno, 21, were arrested following intensive investigations. Both individuals face numerous charges, including 15 counts of vehicle burglary, seven counts of auto theft, one count of firearm theft, and a charge for marijuana possession.

Tracking via AirPods

In a novel approach to crime-solving, police managed to locate the pair using AirPods that had been left in one of the stolen vehicles. This led them to the 7500 block of Flamingo Street, where they found several stolen items.

Recovered Stolen Items

The search led to the recovery of multiple stolen items, including a firearm. Authorities have linked these findings to an active investigation involving 19 burglarized vehicles and seven stolen ones.

Advice to Vehicle Owners

In light of the recent robberies, Edinburg PD is advising car owners to always lock their vehicles and avoid leaving valuables in sight. The police department recommends either putting them in the trunk or taking them inside. The suspects are due to appear in court tomorrow, and we will continue to follow this story for any updates.