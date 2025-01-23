DEA Leads Edinburg Multiagency Raid: Investigation Ongoing

The quiet neighborhood of the 1300 block of 13th Avenue near Freddy Gonzalez Drive in Edinburg became the center of a multiagency operation Tuesday night. Law enforcement agencies, including the DEA and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), carried out a search warrant at a residential home.

Authorities were seen entering and exiting the house throughout the evening. However, the purpose of the search and any potential findings remain undisclosed. Jennifer Casarez, reporting on-site, noted the presence of several agencies, including Hidalgo County constables, Edinburg Police Department units, and city trucks.

Ongoing Investigation

When reached for comment, DPS officials confirmed the DEA is leading the investigation. Sergeant Marianna stated, “It’s an ongoing investigation.” Officials declined to provide further details, leaving the community waiting for updates.

Community Reaction

Residents in the area expressed concern as the operation unfolded. While many were surprised by the significant police presence, others voiced their hope that the raid would contribute to ensuring community safety.

Fox News encourages viewers to stay tuned for developments as more information becomes available regarding the nature of the raid and any potential arrests.

Resources for Law Enforcement Updates

Texas Department of Public Safety : https://www.dps.texas.gov/

: https://www.dps.texas.gov/ Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) : https://www.dea.gov/

: https://www.dea.gov/ Edinburg Police Department: https://cityofedinburg.com/

For information or tips related to criminal activity, contact the DEA tip line at 1-800-882-9539.