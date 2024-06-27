Community Alert: Search for Missing Woman in Weslaco (UPDATE: Found)

Update: Paola Guerra has been found and is back home with her family.

Urgent: Help Find Missing Woman in Weslaco

Hidalgo County authorities are urgently seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman, Paola Guerra. The 25-year-old was last seen yesterday morning around 9:00 AM near the 2100 block of West Sixth Street in Weslaco. Paola Guerra, who is autistic, was wearing a dark shirt, black shorts, and black and white sneakers at the time of her disappearance.

A Community’s Call to Action

The disappearance of Paola Guerra has prompted a widespread search effort. Family members and local authorities are deeply concerned for her safety, given her condition and the length of time she has been missing.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation and has requested anyone with information on Guerra’s whereabouts to come forward immediately. “We urge anyone who has seen Paola or has any information that could help us locate her to contact us as soon as possible,” said a representative from the sheriff’s office.

The Last Known Sighting

Paola was last seen near the 2100 block of West Sixth Street in Weslaco, a typically quiet neighborhood. The details surrounding her disappearance are still unclear, and authorities are working tirelessly to piece together her last movements.

Neighbors and local businesses have been canvassed, and security footage from the area is being reviewed to gather any potential leads. The urgency of this case is heightened by Paola’s autism, which may make her more vulnerable.

How to Help

Community involvement is crucial in cases like this. Authorities have emphasized the importance of public assistance in locating missing individuals. If you have any information about Paola Guerra, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114. Your tip could be the key to bringing her home safely.

Protecting Our Vulnerable

This incident underscores the importance of community vigilance and the collective responsibility to protect vulnerable individuals. The local community is rallying together, sharing information, and offering support to Paola’s family during this challenging time.

