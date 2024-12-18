CBP Seizes Over $7 Million Worth of Drugs at International Bridges

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers have seized drugs worth over $7 million in two separate incidents at international bridges. The seizures underline the increasing issue of drug trafficking across the US borders.

Massive Drug Seizure at McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge

At the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge last Friday, CBP officers discovered over $4.2 million worth of mixed drugs. The officers found 30 bundles of methamphetamine, weighing 442 pounds, and two packages of heroin in a 2013 Chrysler van. The driver, drugs, and vehicle were subsequently handed over to high-intensity drug force agents for further investigation.

Cocaine Bust at Veteran’s International Bridge

In a separate incident at the Veteran’s International Bridge in Brownsville, officers discovered $3.3 million worth of cocaine. The haul, weighing over 245 pounds, was found in a 2012 truck pulling a trailer. Details about the driver and the further course of action have not been released yet.

Continued Vigilance Against Drug Trafficking

These seizures highlight the relentless efforts of CBP officers in their mission to protect the U.S. borders against drug trafficking. It is a stark reminder of the increasing drug trafficking issue, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance and stringent border security measures.