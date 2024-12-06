CBP Seizes Fraudulent Milk Shipment at Pharr International Bridge

According to recent reports from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), a fraudulent shipment of over 34,000 pounds of sweetened condensed milk was intercepted at Pharr International Bridge. The shipment, which was originally from Mexico, lacked the requisite sanitary certificates needed for import.

Attempted Smuggling

The incident occurred in late October, when CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge stopped the shipment. Mexican authorities were unable to provide a proper sanitary certificate for the cargo, which contained cow’s milk. This crucial certificate is required to verify that the product is free from diseases like foot and mouth disease that could pose a serious health risk.

CBP Takes Action

On November 26th, CBP seized the trailer along with the 864 containers it held. The lack of a proper sanitary certificate leaves officials unable to determine if the milk is safe for consumption, leading to the decision to destroy the entire shipment. This highlights the importance of the work done by CBP in protecting the country from potentially harmful imported goods.