Cameron County’s Most Wanted Captured: Jose Carlos Ibarra Arrested

One of Cameron County’s most wanted fugitives, Jose Carlos Ibarra, also known as Martin Tello, was apprehended by deputies at Aja Toro Bar and Grill on Saturday. The 37-year-old had been on the run with outstanding warrants for aggravated sexual assault and failing to register as a sex offender.

Details of the Arrest

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 12:58 PM on Saturday about a wanted man spotted at a bar located at the 900 block of W. Price Road. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies identified and approached the suspect, who was confirmed to be Ibarra.

Additional Charges and Arrest Procedure

During the pat-down search, authorities discovered a plastic baggy containing cocaine. When asked for his identification, Ibarra falsely identified himself as Martin Tello. A subsequent fingerprint scan revealed his true identity as Jose Carlos Ibarra. He was immediately arrested and booked into the Carrizalez Rucker Detention Center.

Criminal Background and Charges

Ibarra was wanted on two warrants for aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony, and for violating the duty to register as a sex offender, a third-degree felony. In addition to these charges, he was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to identify/fugitive from justice.

The arrest of Ibarra, a dangerous fugitive, marks a significant achievement for the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. This operation highlights the relentless efforts of law enforcement to bring justice and ensure public safety.