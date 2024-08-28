Cameron County Election Audit Reveals Compliance Improvements and Equipment Training

Cameron County, TX – The state of Texas has released its election audit reports for four counties, including Cameron County, shedding light on the election procedures and challenges faced during the 2021-2022 election cycle. The audit revealed that Cameron County officials received in-depth training, both legal and procedural, on how to manage election equipment and processes.

Training and Election Procedures

According to the audit report, Cameron County’s election staff underwent comprehensive training, particularly focused on election equipment management and adherence to procedural laws. “We always have general complaints, especially about crowd control outside polling places,” said Remi Garza, the Cameron County Elections Administrator. “We’ve worked hard to maintain consistency with the check-in process and the equipment we use.”

The training provided to staff is a key component of the county’s effort to improve election operations and ensure the integrity of the voting process.

Mail Ballot Application Issues

The audit also pointed out an issue with mail ballot applications from the 2022 election. Cameron County reportedly failed to submit the required information to the state regarding failed mail ballot applications. While the issue raised concerns, the audit confirms that the county is now in compliance and has addressed the oversight.

Despite these challenges, Cameron County continues to strive for improvement, ensuring that future elections will run more smoothly and that voters’ rights are upheld.

Election Integrity and Public Concerns

While the audit praised the county’s training efforts, public concerns persist regarding crowd control at polling places, as highlighted by Garza. Ensuring that elections are fair, efficient, and secure remains a priority for Cameron County officials as they prepare for upcoming elections.

For more information on Cameron County’s election procedures or to check voter registration, visit the Cameron County Elections Department.