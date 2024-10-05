Brownsville Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Person of Interest in Auto Theft Case
Brownsville Police are asking for help in identifying a person of interest in an auto theft case; tips can be reported to Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.
Published October 5, 2024
The Brownsville Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a person of interest related to an auto theft case. Authorities released an image of the individual, hoping someone from the public might recognize him and provide information that could lead to a resolution of the case.
Details of the Investigation
The man, whose image has been circulated by the Brownsville PD, is being sought for questioning in connection with an auto theft that occurred in the area. While specific details of the crime have not been disclosed, police are emphasizing the importance of identifying and locating this individual as soon as possible.
How to Report Information
Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this person is urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers by dialing (956) 546-8477. Crime Stoppers operates confidentially, and tips provided can be anonymous. The public’s cooperation is vital in helping law enforcement solve this case.
Community Assistance Needed
Brownsville PD is counting on the support of the community to help identify this person of interest and ensure that justice is served. If you recognize the individual or have any relevant details, do not hesitate to call the provided number.
The Brownsville Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a person of interest related to an auto theft case. Authorities released an image of the individual, hoping someone from the public might recognize him and provide information that could lead to a resolution of the case.
Details of the Investigation
The man, whose image has been circulated by the Brownsville PD, is being sought for questioning in connection with an auto theft that occurred in the area. While specific details of the crime have not been disclosed, police are emphasizing the importance of identifying and locating this individual as soon as possible.
How to Report Information
Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this person is urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers by dialing (956) 546-8477. Crime Stoppers operates confidentially, and tips provided can be anonymous. The public’s cooperation is vital in helping law enforcement solve this case.
Community Assistance Needed
Brownsville PD is counting on the support of the community to help identify this person of interest and ensure that justice is served. If you recognize the individual or have any relevant details, do not hesitate to call the provided number.
To provide the best experiences, we use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.