Brownsville PD Seeks Luis Raul Estrada: Wanted for Multiple Theft Warrants

The Brownsville Police Department is actively seeking the whereabouts of Luis Raul Estrada, who is wanted in connection with multiple theft investigations. Authorities have issued five active warrants for Estrada’s arrest, urging the public to assist in locating him.

Theft Investigations

Estrada is currently wanted on five warrants stemming from various theft investigations conducted by the Brownsville PD. Details regarding the specific incidents have not been disclosed, but authorities are treating the matter with high priority due to the nature of the offenses.

How to Help

The Brownsville Police Department is asking anyone with information on Luis Raul Estrada’s whereabouts to come forward. If you have any information that could lead to his capture, please contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477. Tips provided through Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous, and the information you provide could potentially earn you a cash reward.

Community Vigilance

The police department emphasizes the importance of community involvement in ensuring public safety. By staying vigilant and reporting suspicious activities or known whereabouts of wanted individuals, residents play a crucial role in maintaining a secure environment.

For further updates and information, residents are encouraged to stay tuned to local news outlets and follow the Brownsville Police Department’s announcements.

Thank you for your cooperation and support in helping keep our community safe.

Contact Information

Brownsville Police Department : Brownsville Police Department

: Brownsville Police Department Phone: (956) 546-8477