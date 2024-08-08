Back-to-School Bash: PSJA ISD Hosts 13th Annual Expo for Family Registration and Freebies

Welcome to the 13th Annual PSJA ISD Back to School Expo

As the school bells ready to ring in a new academic year, PSJA ISD is inviting families to its 13th annual Back to School Expo, an event that promises not only to prepare students for the upcoming school year but also to bring the community together in a festive and supportive atmosphere.

Everything in One Place

Scheduled for tomorrow, August 8, from 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM, the expo is more than just a routine school affair. It is a cornerstone event for the district, where families can complete student registrations and meet the educational leaders who will guide their children throughout the school year. The event will span across all four of the district’s main campuses: PSJA High, PSJA Southwest, PSJA Memorial, and PSJA North.

Health and Preparation at the Forefront

In a bid to ensure that all students are ready and healthy for their first day, the expo will also offer vaccine shots. This essential health service is a part of the district’s commitment to student wellness and public health safety. Additionally, students can pick up their school uniforms, checking off yet another item from their back-to-school checklist.

A Day of Fun and Giveaways

True to tradition, the Back to School Expo is not all about formalities and preparation. It is a day filled with joy and giveaways that celebrate the start of a new educational journey. From school supplies to other exciting items, students and their families can look forward to a day of fun and practical benefits.

In closing, PSJA ISD’s annual expo is not just about getting ready for school—it’s about building a community spirit, supporting family involvement in education, and ensuring that every student has the resources they need to succeed. Make sure to mark your calendars and be part of this important community event.

For more information, visit the official PSJA ISD website or contact the respective schools at the numbers provided on their website.