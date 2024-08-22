Alamo Police Arrest Two in Connection with McDonald’s Parking Lot Homicide

Developments in Alamo Murder Case Following McDonald’s Shooting

The city of Alamo is grappling with the aftermath of a deadly shooting that occurred late Tuesday night in a McDonald’s parking lot, resulting in one fatality and ongoing police investigations.

Arrests and Arraignments

Christina Luis Montemayor, 44, and Albert Angel Medina, 23, were arraigned on murder charges following their alleged involvement in the shooting. Montemayor reportedly turned herself in and confessed to being the getaway driver, which led to the swift apprehension of Medina, the suspected gunman. Authorities took him into custody in McAllen without incident, based on Montemayor’s information.

Details of the Incident

The incident unfolded close to midnight at 1018 West Frontage Road, where Alamo police discovered the victim, later identified by his father as Raul Cantu Jr., suffering from three gunshot wounds to his chest. Despite efforts to survive, Cantu died at the scene. The investigation suggests that the motive behind the shooting could be gang-related.

Continuing Search for Additional Suspects

While two suspects are currently facing charges, Alamo PD continues to search for a second suspect vehicle believed to be involved in the incident. The community is urged to come forward with any information that could assist in resolving the case fully and ensuring all involved parties are brought to justice.

Community Response and Call to Action

This tragic event has stirred significant concern among Alamo residents about gang violence and public safety. Local authorities, including Alamo Crime Stoppers, are asking anyone with information related to the second suspect vehicle or other details of the shooting to contact them at (956) 638-1560.

The community hopes for a swift resolution to this case as it seeks to recover from the shock and ensure such incidents are prevented in the future.

