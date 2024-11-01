20-Year-Old Mother Accused of Child Abuse Appears in Court

This morning marked a significant turn in a shocking case of alleged child abuse as 20-year-old Leslie Zamora, accused of injuring her two-month-old baby, appeared in court.

Zamora Arraigned on Child Injury Charges

Zamora was arraigned today on charges related to injury to a child and was issued a $100,000 bond. The young mother was arrested yesterday by the Mercedes Police Department. This followed a report of abuse made to Child Protective Services by a member of Zamora’s family.

Severe Injuries Discovered on Child

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the infant suffered from gruesome injuries – an elbow fracture and a healing rib fracture. Zamora reportedly confessed to investigators that she had pulled her infant daughter’s arm, resulting in the dislocation of one of the shoulders.

Baby Now in Stable Condition

Following the distressing revelations, there is some good news. The baby is now in stable condition and is recovering at Driscoll Children’s Hospital. Currently, the care of the two-month-old child is in the hands of the grandmother and under the supervision of CPS as she continues her recovery process.