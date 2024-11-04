Willacy County Sheriff Involved in Vehicle Collision: Investigation Underway

An on-duty sheriff’s deputy in Willacy County was involved in a vehicle collision early this morning, according to a press release from the sheriff’s department.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Business 77 and State Highway 186. The deputy, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, was hospitalized following established procedures.

Details of the Accident

Details surrounding the accident remain sparse, but initial reports confirm that the sheriff’s patrol unit sustained damage in the collision. Despite the severity of the incident, no other injuries have been reported at this time.

Investigation in Progress

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has taken the lead in the investigation of the accident. As is customary in cases involving law enforcement officers, the DPS will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the accident and identify potential causes.

The Willacy County Sheriff’s Department has promised full cooperation with the DPS during the investigation, emphasizing their commitment to transparency and accountability.