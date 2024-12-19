Undocumented Immigrants Discovered in Semi-Trailer in McAllen

Last night, an alarming incident unfolded in the city of McAllen as several undocumented immigrants were found hidden inside a semi-trailer. The incident, now being investigated as a potential human smuggling case, has added to the already complex and politically charged issue of immigration.

Discovery at First and Freight

The McAllen Police Department (PD) responded to a distress call from First and Freight, a local trucking company. The call reported the presence of unwanted individuals on the company’s premises, located on the 4000 block of Buddy Owens.

Investigations Reveal Possible Immigration Case

Upon arrival, the police identified and detained nine adult individuals who did not have permission to be on the lot. Preliminary investigations suggest that these individuals could be immigrants, adding a potential immigration angle to the case.

Unconfirmed Reports from Company Employee

An employee from the trucking company indicated that the group of suspected migrants was brought onto the property inside a semi-trailer. However, this information has not been officially confirmed by the authorities.

Health of the Individuals

According to the police, all nine individuals were found unharmed. They were given an immediate health assessment and offered medical attention. However, all of them declined medical attention.

Case Transferred to Border Patrol

The group was subsequently handed over to the Border Patrol for further investigation. Their nationality and gender remain unknown at this point. More information on the case is awaited from the authorities.