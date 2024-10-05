Two Men Arrested for Multiple Burglaries in Edinburg; Suspects Linked to Thefts at Local Businesses

The Edinburg Police Department has arrested Julio Miguel Fuentes and Johnny Lee Morales in connection with a series of burglaries at several local businesses. The suspects were taken into custody after officers received a tip about their whereabouts, leading to a swift apprehension and ongoing investigation.

Suspects Linked to Multiple Burglaries

Fuentes and Morales are suspected of playing key roles in burglaries targeting at least four businesses in Edinburg:

La Cabana Restaurant

Johnny’s True Value

Boost Mobile

Fernandez Grocery Store

The burglaries have caused concern among local business owners, who have been dealing with the aftermath of stolen merchandise and property damage.

Arrest and Charges

The arrests were made after Edinburg PD received information pinpointing the suspects’ location. Both men are currently being held at the Edinburg City Jail as authorities gather further evidence and build the case against them. While charges have not yet been fully detailed, they are expected to face multiple counts of burglary and theft.

Community Impact and Police Response

The string of burglaries had been a growing concern for the community and local business owners. Law enforcement has increased patrols and implemented additional measures to address the rise in property crimes. The arrest of Fuentes and Morales is a positive development in the effort to curb criminal activity in the area.

“We’re committed to keeping Edinburg safe and ensuring that local businesses are protected,” said a spokesperson for the Edinburg Police Department. “We encourage anyone with additional information about these incidents to come forward.”

Investigation Ongoing

While Fuentes and Morales are in custody, Edinburg PD continues to investigate the extent of their involvement and whether other suspects may have participated in the burglaries. Residents and business owners are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to local authorities.