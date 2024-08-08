Text Message Program Helps Teens Quit Vaping: New Study Shows Success

In tonight’s health news, a groundbreaking study reveals the effectiveness of a text message program in aiding teens to quit vaping. Developed by the nonprofit Truth Initiative, the program titled This Is Quitting has shown promising results since its launch in 2019.

Addressing the Vaping Epidemic

The rise of vaping among teenagers has been a significant public health concern in recent years. Many young people have turned to e-cigarettes, often unaware of the potential health risks. To combat this trend, Truth Initiative, an organization dedicated to ending tobacco use, developed a free and anonymous text messaging program called This Is Quitting.

The Study Findings

According to a new study, teens who participated in the This Is Quitting program were 35% more likely to report quitting vaping after seven months compared to those who did not use the program. Since its inception, the program has seen over 780,000 young people enroll, highlighting its widespread reach and appeal.

How the Program Works

This Is Quitting leverages the power of personalized text messages to provide support and encouragement to teens looking to quit vaping. Participants receive daily messages tailored to their quit journey, offering tips, motivation, and resources to help them stay on track.

“The text messages are designed to meet teens where they are, offering practical advice and emotional support at every stage of the quitting process,” says a spokesperson from Truth Initiative.

The Impact on Teen Health

The success of this program is significant in the fight against teen vaping. By offering a discreet and accessible form of support, This Is Quitting addresses the unique challenges faced by young people trying to break free from nicotine addiction.

Dr. Amanda Graham, a researcher involved in the study, emphasizes the importance of such innovative approaches. “Traditional methods of quitting smoking or vaping may not resonate with teens. This Is Quitting provides a modern, relatable tool that fits seamlessly into their daily lives.”

The Path Forward

With vaping rates among teens remaining a critical issue, programs like This Is Quitting offer a beacon of hope. The positive results from the study underscore the potential for text message support programs to make a real difference in public health efforts.

Truth Initiative plans to continue expanding and improving the program, aiming to reach even more young people and provide them with the tools they need to quit vaping for good.

Additional Information

For more details on the This Is Quitting program and to sign up, visit Truth Initiative.

Phone Numbers

For support and resources, teens and parents can contact Truth Initiative at 1-800-QUIT-NOW.