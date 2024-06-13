Stay Safe on the Road: How to Prepare Your Vehicle for Summer Trips

Ensuring Safe Summer Road Trips: Expert Tips for Vehicle Maintenance

As children begin their summer vacation, many families in Texas are preparing for road trips. Reporter Samantha Ruiz spoke with experts on how to verify that your vehicle is ready for those long journeys.

Road accidents can be attributed to several factors, and prevention begins by inspecting your vehicle daily before hitting the road. Just last Thursday, one person was killed and two others were hospitalized after a vehicle’s tire blew out, causing it to veer off the road and roll over several times before landing in a ditch.

Fernando Abrego, manager at D&D Wheel Alignment, advises, “If you get a blowout, try to keep both hands on your steering wheel. Make sure you’re holding your steering wheel and slow down the speed by just letting go of the gas. Don’t slam on the brakes because that’s going to create another problem. Remember that you have vehicles on the side and behind you on every road.”

Abrego emphasizes the importance of having your vehicle inspected by certified automobile mechanics. “There’s some things you need to check better, and that’s when you take it to a shop. They’ll put the vehicle on a lift, take off the tires, check the suspension, check the brakes, check the wear on the tires, and the condition of the tires.”

At home, you can perform basic inspections to ensure your blinkers, headlights, and brakes are working. Inspect your vehicle’s belts and hoses, as extreme heat can cause them to wear out faster.

Additionally, it’s crucial to stock your vehicle with emergency supplies and plan your route in advance, sharing it with someone who isn’t traveling with you. Pedraza also stressed the importance of following all traffic safety laws, not speeding, avoiding driving under the influence, and ensuring that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.

By taking these precautions, you can help ensure a safe and enjoyable road trip for you and your family.