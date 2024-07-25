Search Underway for Damien Mata in Mission, TX

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help to Find Damien Mata

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Damien Mata, who is wanted for assaulting a family member. Authorities have reported that Mata was last seen in the City of Mission, Texas.

Incident Details

Damien Mata is wanted for an alleged assault on a family member. The details of the incident have not been disclosed, but the Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to assist in locating Mata. His last known whereabouts were in Mission, a city in Hidalgo County.

Public Assistance Needed

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have information on Mata’s location to come forward. If you know where Damien Mata can be found, you are encouraged to call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 668-8477. Calls to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously, and tips leading to Mata’s arrest may be eligible for a reward.

Safety and Vigilance

Residents are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. The Sheriff’s Office emphasizes the importance of community involvement in ensuring public safety and aiding in the apprehension of wanted individuals.

Contact Information

For assistance or to provide information on Damien Mata’s whereabouts, contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline.