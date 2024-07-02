Safety First: Edinburg Fire Department Offers Free Smoke Detectors

Safety First: Edinburg Fire Department Offers Free Smoke and CO Detectors

The Edinburg Fire Department has been awarded a FEMA Fire Prevention and Safety grant, enabling them to enhance fire safety for senior residents. With the funds, the department has procured 1500 smoke detectors and 500 carbon monoxide (CO) alarms, which are now ready to be installed in qualifying homes at no cost.

Enhanced Safety for Seniors

This initiative specifically targets Edinburg residents aged 65 and older. Ensuring these homes are equipped with functioning smoke and CO detectors is a critical step in preventing fire-related incidents and ensuring early detection of carbon monoxide leaks, which can be deadly.

“It’s very important for us to have functioning and working smoke detectors in our homes,” emphasized Lt. Adrian Cisneros of the Edinburg Fire Department. “We know it’s very important because something very small can lead to something very big. We want to make sure that we can get that in the early stages. A functioning smoke alarm or a carbon monoxide detector can give you advance notice.”

How to Qualify and Apply

Edinburg residents who meet the age criteria can apply to receive these free detectors. To find out if you are eligible, you can scan the QR code provided by the Edinburg Fire Department or call them directly.

For those interested, simply dial (956) 383-7691 to speak with a representative who can assist with the qualification process and arrange for the installation of the detectors.

Community Impact and Fire Safety Awareness

The introduction of these detectors is expected to significantly enhance the safety of senior residents, providing them with crucial early warnings in case of fire or carbon monoxide presence. This proactive approach not only safeguards the individuals but also promotes a culture of safety within the community.

The FEMA grant has allowed the Edinburg Fire Department to extend its reach and ensure more homes are protected. This initiative underscores the department’s commitment to public safety and its dedication to serving the community.