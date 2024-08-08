Safety First: Alton Hosts Inaugural ‘Safe Kids’ Event to Tackle Injury Prevention

Alton Launches First ‘Safe Kids’ Injury Prevention Event

Tomorrow, the Alton community will gather at the Alton Recreation Center for its first-ever “Safe Kids injury prevention” event from 6 PM to 8 PM. This initiative, spearheaded by local authorities and the Hidalgo County Health Department, focuses on educating parents and children about critical safety issues.

A Comprehensive Approach to Safety

The event will cover several vital topics to enhance child safety, including ATV safety, gun safety, online security, and child abuse prevention. “The last thing we want to see, or one of the hardest things we see out on the road is when a child is injured through either negligence or even if it’s just an accident. Maybe we can help prevent injuries in the future,” stated Mark Perez, Alton Police Chief, emphasizing the importance of proactive education and prevention measures.

Free Medical Screenings and Practical Giveaways

In addition to educational sessions, the Hidalgo County Health Department staff will offer free medical screenings to attendees. The screenings are part of a broader effort to promote overall health and early detection of potential health issues among children.

Furthermore, participants in the event will have the opportunity to win practical prizes, such as bicycles and bike helmets, which not only provide fun and exercise but also reinforce the message of safety.

A Call to Action for Alton Families

The ‘Safe Kids’ event is more than just an educational fair; it’s a community-driven initiative aimed at making a tangible difference in the lives of children by preventing injuries before they happen. Families are encouraged to attend this free event, engage with local experts, and take home valuable knowledge and resources that could safeguard their children’s lives.

For more information, visit the Alton Recreation Center’s website or contact them directly to learn more about how you can participate in this crucial event.