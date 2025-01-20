Rio Grande Valley Opens Warming Centers Amid Cold Front

With temperatures plummeting due to a severe cold front, various warming centers and shelters are opening up across the Rio Grande Valley to offer refuge for those in need.

Warming Centers: A Beacon of Hope

These warming centers, strategically located throughout the valley, are providing relief to those most vulnerable in the harsh weather conditions.

Shelter Locations and Timings

The First Baptist Church in Weslaco is open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., Monday through Friday. PSJA ISD Warming Centers are beginning operations Monday at 5 p.m., with locations displayed on-screen. The City of Mission Parks and Recreation Department will be open starting Monday at 6 p.m. until Wednesday. The Starr County Public Safety Building will provide shelter from Monday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Lastly, the Willacy County Sheriff’s Department opened on Sunday at 5 p.m. and will remain operational until Wednesday at noon.

Contact Information

Contact information for each shelter is available for those who require additional details. These warming centers serve as a critical lifeline, providing a safe and warm environment for those most affected by the harsh winter weather.