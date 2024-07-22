Operation Border Health Preparedness Week Offers Free Medical Services in RGV

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services will be hosting Operation Border Health Preparedness Week, marking the 25th year of this important event. From Monday, July 22nd through Friday, July 26th, residents of the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) can access free medical and vision services at five different locations.

Providing Essential Health Services

Carlos Centeno, Public Information Officer for Operation Border Health Preparedness, emphasized the significance of this event for the local community. “We know that a lot of the community here in the Rio Grande Valley don’t have access to any medical services, so this is a great opportunity to receive them at no cost and get their physicals, vaccines, and medical and dental procedures,” Centeno said.

This event aims to bridge the gap in healthcare access by providing a wide range of services including physicals, vaccinations, dental procedures, and vision care. The initiative is expected to benefit thousands of residents who might otherwise struggle to obtain necessary medical attention.

Event Locations and Dates

Operation Border Health Preparedness Week will be held at the following locations:

Rivera Early College High School 6955 Ruben M Torres Blvd. Brownsville, TX 78521

6955 Ruben M Torres Blvd. Brownsville, TX 78521 PSJA Early College High School 805 W. Ridge Rd. San Juan, TX 78589

805 W. Ridge Rd. San Juan, TX 78589 United South High School 9th Grade Campus 3819 Aguanieve Dr. Laredo, TX 78046

3819 Aguanieve Dr. Laredo, TX 78046 Veterans Middle School 2700 W. Eisenhower Rd. Rio Grande City, TX 78582

2700 W. Eisenhower Rd. Rio Grande City, TX 78582 Raymondville High School 601 FM 3168 Raymondville, TX 78580

Residents can visit these locations from Monday, July 22nd through Friday, July 26th to access the free services.

Comprehensive Health Services

The event will offer a comprehensive list of services to address a variety of health needs. For a full list of services, residents are encouraged to visit the Texas Department of Health and Human Services website.

The services provided include:

General medical exams and physicals

Vaccinations

Vision screenings and glasses

Dental procedures

Health education and resources

Community Impact

Operation Border Health Preparedness Week is a vital initiative that significantly impacts the community by providing essential health services to those in need. This year’s event is expected to see a high turnout, reflecting the ongoing need for accessible healthcare in the region.

Local leaders and health officials are urging residents to take advantage of this opportunity. “This event is not just about health services; it’s about ensuring the well-being of our community,” Centeno added. “We encourage everyone to come out and utilize these free resources.”

For more information and updates on the event, residents can follow local news outlets or visit the Texas Department of Health and Human Services’ official website.