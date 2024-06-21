Mission Event Center Vandalized: Police Arrest Two, Search for Three More

Two Men Arrested for Vandalism at Mission Event Center

Two men are behind bars after acts of vandalism at the Mission Event Center over the weekend. On Sunday, police responded to calls about vehicles driving recklessly and defacing street signs in the event center’s parking lot.

Incident Details

Authorities reported that the suspects were driving recklessly, performing donuts in the parking lot of the Mission Event Center. In addition to this dangerous behavior, the individuals also defaced several street signs in the area. The swift response by law enforcement led to the arrest of two men involved in the vandalism.

Ongoing Investigation

While two suspects are currently in custody, authorities are still searching for three more individuals connected to the incident. Among the wanted suspects are two juveniles. Police are urging the public to come forward with any information that could aid in identifying and locating these individuals.

Community Involvement

The Mission Police Department is asking anyone with information about the suspects or the vandalism to contact Mission Crime Stoppers at (956) 581-8477. Tips can be provided anonymously, helping ensure community safety and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The community’s assistance is crucial in resolving this case and preventing further acts of vandalism. If you have any information, please contact Mission Crime Stoppers at (956) 581-8477. Your help can make a significant difference.

