McAllen Crackdown: Two Charged with Supplying Alcohol at Youth Party

McAllen Police Take Action Against Adults Furnishing Alcohol to Minors

In a significant development, the McAllen Police Department has arrested two adults linked to a recent party where alcohol was illegally provided to underage attendees. The incident has raised concerns about youth safety and underage drinking in the community.

Details of the Arrests

Emma De La Cruz, 17, and Mateo Castillo, 17, were apprehended for their roles in organizing a party on the 4700 block of North Bentsen Road in McAllen, Texas. It is alleged that they charged an entry fee and supplied alcoholic beverages to minors. This act is classified as a State Jail Felony under Texas law.

Emma De La Cruz was arraigned on August 22, 2024, and received a $25,000 bond. She has been remanded to the Hidalgo County Jail in lieu of bond. Mateo Castillo has also been arrested under the same charges and is pending arraignment in the McAllen Municipal Court.

Ongoing Investigation and Community Impact

The McAllen Police Department continues to investigate the incident, indicating that additional charges could be forthcoming. The arrests highlight ongoing efforts by local law enforcement to combat underage drinking and enforce laws designed to protect minors from alcohol-related harm.

Authorities are urging anyone with further information about the party or additional suspects to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-TIPS (956-687-8477). Information leading to an arrest may result in a cash reward, and tips can be submitted anonymously through the “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

Legal and Safety Implications

These arrests serve as a stark reminder of the legal and safety implications of furnishing alcohol to minors. McAllen police are actively working to educate the public about the risks and legal consequences of underage drinking, especially in settings where adults may be complicit.

The community is encouraged to remain vigilant and report any similar activities to authorities to prevent future incidents and ensure the safety of its younger residents.