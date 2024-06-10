Join Us for World Blood Donor Day: Entravision Hosts Community Blood Drive

Friday marks World Blood Donor Day, and Entravision is proud to host a community blood drive in collaboration with Vitalant. There is still a critical need for blood, and we invite the community to participate in this life-saving event.

The blood drive will take place on Friday, June 14th, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 801 North Jackson Road. This event is part of our commitment to supporting public health and making a positive impact in our community.

By donating blood, you can help ensure that hospitals and medical facilities have the necessary supplies to save lives. Every donation makes a difference, and your participation is crucial in addressing the ongoing need for blood.

We encourage everyone to come out, donate, and make a difference. Your contribution can save lives and support those in need of blood transfusions.

For more information about the blood drive and how you can participate, please contact us at Entravision or visit our website.