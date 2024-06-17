Get Ready: Sandbag Distribution in RGV Cities to Combat Flooding

Sandbags Distributed in Rio Grande Valley: Prepare for Upcoming Storms

As severe weather approaches, several cities in the Rio Grande Valley are taking proactive measures to help residents and businesses prepare. Sandbag distribution is underway, providing crucial flood prevention tools to the community.

In McAllen, residents can pick up sandbags until Wednesday, June 19th, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 4101 North Benson Road. Each household is limited to six bags, while businesses can receive up to 12 bags. Residents are encouraged to bring their own shovels to expedite the process.

The City of Alamo is also participating in the distribution effort. Sandbags will be available at City Hall tomorrow, and assistance will be provided to residents aged 60 or older and those with disabilities. To receive assistance, these residents can obtain a purple voucher at City Hall. The distribution in Alamo will continue until 6 p.m.

Cameron County is joining the effort, with the City of Brownsville providing sandbags as well. Each family and commercial business can receive six sandbags. The distribution will take place tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Residents are reminded to bring proof of residency or an ID to receive their sandbags.

These efforts are part of a broader strategy to mitigate the impact of the anticipated heavy rainfall and potential flooding. Sandbags are a simple yet effective measure to prevent water from entering homes and businesses, reducing the risk of damage.

Preparing for the Storm

As the region braces for the upcoming weather, it’s essential for residents to take additional precautions. Ensuring that homes and properties are protected against potential flooding can make a significant difference. Here are some recommended steps:

Stock Up on Essentials: Have boots, tarps, batteries, and flashlights ready. Crank flashlights that don’t require batteries can be particularly useful during power outages. Secure Your Home: Check doors and windows to prevent water from entering. Replace old gaskets and seals or use materials like spline to create a temporary seal. Emergency Kit: Prepare an emergency kit with water, non-perishable food, medications, and important documents. Having a plan for evacuation if necessary is crucial.

Keeping Informed

Staying updated on the latest weather developments and distribution announcements is vital. Residents can follow local news sources and official city channels for real-time information.

For more details on sandbag distribution and other storm preparedness measures, residents can visit their city’s official websites or follow updates on the Fox Rio Grande Valley Facebook page.

