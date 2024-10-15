Former Juvenile Supervision Officer Arrested for Online Solicitation: Cameron County Shaken

A former Cameron County Juvenile Supervision officer has been arrested for allegedly soliciting a former juvenile inmate online.

Andrew Lozoya, 24, was detained on the charge last month by the office of the Inspector General. The incident dates back to May of this year, when Lozoya was working at the Darrell B Hester Juvenile Justice Center in San Benito.

Alleged Online Misconduct

Authorities have uncovered that Lozoya initiated an inappropriate online relationship with the juvenile post her release from the facility. This act of misconduct has stirred widespread shock and concern within the community.

Potential Punishment

Lozoya’s actions could land him a prison sentence ranging from 2 to 10 years, along with a hefty fine of up to $10,000. This is a stern reminder that such acts of impropriety by people in positions of power are unacceptable and will be dealt with severely.

