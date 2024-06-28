Former Cameron County Judge Carlos Cascos Dies in Tragic Car Crash

Carlos Cascos, a prominent figure in Texas politics and former Cameron County Judge, has passed away at the age of 71 following a fatal car crash on South Padre Island. The incident occurred near the 19,000 block of Golf Boulevard around 8:00 PM last night when Cascos’ vehicle collided with a parked car. He was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

Valley Mourns

Tonight, Valley officials and the community are mourning the loss of Carlos Cascos, remembering his decades of dedicated public service. Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez spoke fondly of Carrasco, highlighting his commitment to public service and his impact on Cameron County, the Rio Grande Valley (RGV), and the state of Texas at large.

“Carlos Cascos embodied public service and served faithfully not only to the people of Cameron County but to the RGV and the state as well,” remarked Judge Cortez.

Reflecting on a Legacy

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. joined in paying tribute to Cascos, urging everyone to reflect on his positive contributions to the community and beyond.

“Let us reflect and remember Judge Cascos for all of the positive impacts he made towards the betterment of Cameron County, the Rio Grande Valley, and the state of Texas, for which we are thankful,” said Judge Trevino.

A Life of Service

Carlos Cascos’ career in public service spanned several decades, during which he held significant roles advocating for the interests of Cameron County and Texas. His sudden passing has left a profound impact on those who knew him, recalling his dedication, leadership, and contributions to local governance and community welfare.

Conclusion

As the community mourns the loss of Carlos Cascos, Valley officials and residents alike remember his legacy of service and commitment to public welfare. His memory will endure through the positive changes he championed for Cameron County and beyond.