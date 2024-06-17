Federal Judge Sentences Guadalajara Man to Two Years for Smuggling Weapons at Progreso Port of Entry

Man Sentenced to Two Years in Federal Prison for Smuggling Firearms

In McAllen, Chief U.S. District Judge Randy Crane has sentenced Jose DeJesus Pena Dieguez, a man from Guadalajara, to serve two years in federal prison. Dieguez was arrested earlier this year for attempting to smuggle firearms and ammunition through the Progreso port of entry in a Nissan Xterra.

During an inspection, authorities discovered that the 68-year-old had 16 firearms, 31 firearms magazines, and 800 rounds of ammunition hidden in compartments within the vehicle.

“At the hearing, the court heard additional evidence that Dieguez had previously exported firearms to Mexico on several prior occasions,” said U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

The sentence reflects the seriousness of the offense and the ongoing efforts to prevent illegal arms trafficking across the border. Dieguez is being transferred to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to serve his sentence.