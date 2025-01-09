Fatal New Year’s Crash in Hidalgo: Jose Cordero Charged

A fatal car crash on New Year’s Day in Hidalgo has led to serious charges for the driver involved.

Identifying the Driver

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) has identified the man who crashed his Camaro into a Toyota, resulting in the death of a 14-year-old girl. The suspect, named Jose Cordero, was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail.

Charges and Bond

Cordero is facing charges of intoxication manslaughter and four counts of intoxication assault. His bond has been set at $190,000.

Victims of the Crash

The deceased teenager has been identified as Ashley Montero Fuentes. The driver of the Toyota has been discharged from the hospital, while two other passengers are still hospitalized but in stable condition.