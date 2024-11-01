Fatal Auto Pedestrian Crash in Los Fresnos: DPS Investigates

A tragic accident occurred early this morning in Los Fresnos, resulting in the death of a 92-year-old man. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) is currently carrying out an investigation into the fatal auto pedestrian crash.

Fatal Incident on Farm to Market Road 1575

The victim, identified as Gudino Gonzalo, was reportedly walking on the southbound lanes of Farm to Market Road 1575 when he was struck by a 2003 white Chevy Astro van. The circumstances leading up to the accident are still unclear and are the focus of the ongoing investigation.

Driver Renders Aid

According to authorities, the driver of the Chevy stopped immediately after the accident, attempting to render aid to Gonzalo. However, the elderly man was declared dead at the scene, succumbing to the injuries sustained during the crash.

Ongoing Investigation

The DPS is continuing their investigation into this fatal incident. Further details about the accident, including whether any charges will be filed against the driver, are yet to be released. The local community is grieving the loss of Gonzalo, while authorities are urging pedestrians and drivers to exercise caution on the roads.