Family Mourns Edcouch Man Killed in Tragic Road Accident

Edcouch Family Seeks Justice After Fatal Auto-Pedestrian Crash

An Edcouch family is searching for answers and justice after their loved one, Juan Eufracio Lopez Gutierrez, was killed in a tragic auto-pedestrian accident early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred on FM 1925, just north of the city of Elsa.

Details of the Incident

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), 36-year-old Juan Eufracio Lopez Gutierrez was walking south on FM 1925 when he was struck by a Chrysler van. The impact sent Gutierrez airborne, and he landed on the windshield of a white Chevy Silverado traveling eastbound. Despite the immediate response, Gutierrez succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Family Mourns the Loss

The Lopez family is deeply mourning the loss of Juan, who left behind a wife and young children. “He left his wife and his little kids. We just want justice for them. He loved his kids, and they loved him so much,” a family member shared.

The family has been unable to view Juan’s body and is awaiting the conclusion of the DPS investigation. They are calling on authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and to ensure justice is served.

Community Support

To help with funeral expenses, the family has set up a GoFundMe page. Community members who wish to support the Lopez family can find the fundraiser by searching “Juan’s funeral” on the GoFundMe website.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. As of now, no charges have been announced against the drivers involved. The DPS is expected to release more information as the investigation progresses.

The community and the Lopez family are hopeful that the investigation will provide clarity and justice for Juan Eufracio Lopez Gutierrez.