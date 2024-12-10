Edinburg Man Faces Multiple Charges in Grave Domestic Violence Case

A chilling domestic violence case has emerged from Edinburg, with the accused, Jorge Luis Ramos, facing an array of severe charges.

Accusations Pile Up for Edinburg Man

Jorge Luis Ramos appeared in court recently, answering to 12 charges linked to a horrifying domestic violence incident. The allegations against him include unlawful restraint, assault on a pregnant woman, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and a terroristic threat.

Disturbing Details Emerge

The specifics of the case are deeply troubling. Police reports reveal that Ramos allegedly threatened to set his pregnant girlfriend on fire. This brutal assault, as per the victim’s account, was one among several that she endured over a span of six days.

Strict Stance Against Domestic Violence

Authorities arrested Ramos initially on an aggravated assault charge, with his bond set at a staggering $950,000. The police department was unequivocal in its stance against such heinous acts, emphasizing their policy of zero tolerance for domestic violence.