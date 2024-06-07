Dispose of Bulky Items and Brush at Hidalgo’s Cleanup Event

Hidalgo Hosts Community Cleanup Event This Weekend

The city of Hidalgo is set to host a community cleanup event this weekend, providing residents with an opportunity to dispose of unwanted brush and bulky items such as furniture, large appliances like washers and dryers, and tree limbs. The event aims to promote a cleaner and greener community by facilitating proper waste disposal.

The cleanup event will take place at the Phrase in Green Solutions, located at 1321 North State Highway 336. It will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Residents participating in the event are required to provide proof of residency.

This initiative is an excellent opportunity for residents to declutter their homes and yards, ensuring that large items are disposed of responsibly. By participating in the cleanup event, residents contribute to the overall well-being and cleanliness of the community.

For more information about the event, residents can call (956) 843-2286. The city of Hidalgo encourages all eligible residents to take advantage of this valuable service and help keep their community clean.