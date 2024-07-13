Community Tip Leads to Major Drug Bust in San Juan: Four Arrested

San Juan Police Bust Drug Operation Thanks to Community Tip

In a significant drug bust, San Juan Police Department officers seized marijuana, cocaine, and cash from two homes on East 2nd Street. The operation, which took place yesterday, was a direct result of a valuable community tip that led to the arrest of four men involved in the narcotics trade.

Our reporter, Samantha Ruiz, spoke with San Juan PD Chief Leandro Sifuentes about how the department’s bike patrol division played a crucial role in gathering the information that sparked the investigation.

“So yesterday, in the early hours of the day, we raided two homes on East 2nd Street, which were being used for the sale of narcotics,” Chief Sifuentes explained. “We seized 9 pounds of marijuana, less than half a kilo of cocaine, and $26,000 in cash from these properties.”

Arrests and Charges

The suspects, Juan Carlos Trevino, Javier Azura Meza, and Gilberto Garza, faced a judge this afternoon and were each charged with three counts of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance. Erick Bugarin, another suspect, received a charge of marijuana possession.

Authorities revealed that Bugarin’s bond was set at $200,000, while the other three men were given bonds of $550,000 each. These substantial bonds reflect the seriousness of the charges and the significant amount of narcotics involved in the operation.

Role of the Bike Patrol Division

San Juan PD Chief Sifuentes highlighted the importance of the department’s bike patrol division in the success of this investigation. “Our bike patrol division is instrumental in connecting with the community and gathering feedback. The information they collected was crucial in identifying the locations used for drug sales and initiating the raid,” he said.

The bike patrol’s proactive approach allowed them to gain the trust of local residents, who then felt comfortable providing tips and information about suspicious activities. This collaboration between the community and law enforcement underscores the importance of community policing in maintaining public safety.

Encouraging Community Involvement

San Juan PD continues to encourage residents to report any drug-related activities by calling their hotline at 956-223-2400. Chief Sifuentes emphasized that community involvement is vital in combating narcotics and other criminal activities.

“Community tips are invaluable in our efforts to keep San Juan safe. We urge residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior. Together, we can make a significant impact on reducing crime in our neighborhoods,” Chief Sifuentes stated.