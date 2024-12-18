CBP Boosts Security and Efficiency with X-ray Scanners at Ports of Entry

As the holiday season approaches, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) anticipates an increase in daily crossings at ports of entry. In response to this, the CBP has initiated a series of measures aimed at boosting security and expediting travel times for holiday travelers.

Revolutionizing Security with X-ray Scanners

The CBP is deploying X-ray scanners at various ports of entry. These scanners are expected to speed up wait times and enhance security measures during the busy holiday travel period. One of the first ports to implement this technology is the Anzalduas International Bridge.

The CBP has plans to extend this technology to all ports of entry, including Hidalgo. With these scanners, vehicles will be screened prior to reaching an officer, thereby increasing efficiency in the screening process.

Travelers’ Experience and Suggestions

Despite the long wait times, many travelers consider crossing into the U.S. essential for visiting family or shopping at better prices. Travelers have reported wait times of up to four hours during peak periods.

Travelers are further reminded to declare all foreign goods, as failure to do so can result in fines starting at $300. The CBP has also provided a list of prohibited items, including raw or cooked pork and raw chicken. However, cooked chicken and beef, raw or cooked, are generally acceptable.

Tools for a Smooth Travel Experience

To make the travel experience smoother, the CBP recommends that travelers prepare their travel documents well in advance. The CBP One app is also recommended as an effective tool to expedite the permit process. Travelers can visit the CBP website for more information on wait times and permissible items.