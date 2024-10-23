Brownsville Police Hunt for 2024 Chevy Malibu Car Thief

A manhunt is underway in Brownsville as local police seek public assistance in locating a suspect involved in a car theft.

The Brownsville PD is currently on the lookout for an individual who they believe stole a 2024 Chevy Malibu from the 600 block of Paredes Line Road. The suspect was last sighted crossing into Mexico in the stolen vehicle via the Rio Bravo International Bridge.

Brownsville Crime Stoppers Seek Public Help

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts to come forward. Brownsville Crime Stoppers can be reached at the phone number 5468477. Members of the public are reminded to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity that could aid in the suspect’s capture.