Beat the Summer Heat at Dustin Michael Sekula Library in Edinburg

Beat the Summer Heat at Dustin Michael Sekula Library

Looking to beat the summer heat and enjoy some reading? Visit the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library in Edinburg. As temperatures continue to rise, the library offers a cool escape with plenty of activities for both adults and children throughout the summer.

“The Dustin Michael Memorial Library is open for anybody in the community. They can come, read a book, and if they bring children, we have our children’s department with puzzles, blocks, and coloring sheets. We also have programs throughout the day,” says Viviana Caballero, Assistant Director of the Dustin Sekula Library.

Located at 1606 South Closner Boulevard, the library provides a welcoming environment for all community members.

The library’s hours of operation are:

Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the library’s programs and services, you can call the library at (956) 383-6246. Whether you’re looking to relax with a good book or engage in fun activities, the Dustin Michael Sekula Library has something for everyone this summer.

