BBB Warns Against Fake Travel Agencies: How to Avoid Scams

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has issued a warning about a surge in travel scams that have cost unsuspecting individuals thousands of dollars. With summer travel plans in full swing, it’s crucial to stay vigilant and avoid falling victim to these fraudulent schemes.

Recognizing and Avoiding Travel Scams

Hilda Martinez, President of BBB South Texas, advises consumers to be cautious of travel deals that seem too good to be true. “Always plan ahead and research companies outside your region before making any payments,” says Martinez. Here are some essential tips to avoid travel scams:

Research Thoroughly: Before making any travel bookings, research the company extensively. Look for reviews, ratings, and any complaints filed with the BBB. Use Major Credit Cards: Always pay with a major credit card. This payment method offers added protection as you can dispute charges if the service turns out to be a scam. Avoid Unconventional Payment Methods: Legitimate travel agencies will not ask for payments through Cashapp, Zelle, or Venmo. These methods are often used by scammers because they are harder to trace and recover.

Quote from Hilda Martinez: “Always, always pay with a major credit card. The reason for the major credit card is because you can always dispute those charges with that credit card company.”

Local Law Enforcement Involvement

San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes has confirmed that the department is currently investigating three reports of travel agency scams. These investigations can be challenging and time-consuming, especially when little information is available about the scammer.

Quote from Chief Leandro Sifuentes: “The investigations do take a while, especially if you never met that person or don’t have much information about that person. There’s a lot of investment the investigator needs to do in going into depth and trying to locate that person.”

Chief Sifuentes also warns that individuals found guilty of running scams can face severe legal consequences, potentially up to life in prison.

Reporting Fraud

If you suspect you have encountered a travel scam, it’s essential to report it immediately. You can file a complaint with the BBB at bbb.org or contact your local police department for assistance.

By staying informed and cautious, consumers can protect themselves from falling victim to travel scams and ensure their vacation plans proceed smoothly.