38-Year-Old Woman Arrested at Brownsville Border Patrol Station for Child Injury and Assault Charges

A 38-year-old woman, identified as Aryanne Maricela Ulloa, has been arrested and taken into custody at a Border Patrol station in Brownsville. The arrest, which took place last Wednesday, comes after Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered that Ulloa had an active warrant out of Harris County for charges of injury to a child and assault family violence.

Details of the Arrest

According to authorities, Ulloa was detained at the Brownsville Border Patrol station and subsequently arrested by Cameron County deputies. Following her detention, she was booked into the Carrizalez Rucker Detention Center, where she is being held on the Harris County warrant.

Charges Against Ulloa

Ulloa is facing serious charges, including injury to a child and assault family violence, both of which were filed in Harris County. These charges are often associated with severe consequences, and Ulloa will now await further legal proceedings following her arrest.