TxDOT Plans Major Expansion to Ease Travel in McAllen

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is looking to make travel from south to north McAllen easier for motorists with a significant road expansion project. The two-part initiative will expand Ware Road from two to six lanes, including a raised median to enhance safety and traffic flow.

The project is divided into two sections: the first extends from FM 1925 south to State Highway 107, and the second runs from State Highway 107 to Mile Five Road. Notably, this section of the project will also involve flattening curves near the irrigation district to improve driver safety.

“Six-lane raised median type projects have been very successful. From Mile Five south all the way to the expressway, you see the benefits of having the raised median. We at TxDOT are looking to improve safety, and this is one way to make that happen,” said Pete Alvarez, TxDOT Pharr District Engineer.

Currently, TxDOT is 70% through its right-of-way acquisitions and utility adjustment process. The project, which has a budget of nearly $76 million, is set to begin construction in May 2026.

This significant infrastructure improvement is expected to provide numerous benefits to the community, including reduced traffic congestion, improved safety, and enhanced travel efficiency along a crucial corridor in McAllen.