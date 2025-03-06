Wildfire in La Joya Contained After Multi-Agency Response

Emergency Crews Rush to Control Fire

A wildfire in La Joya on Wednesday afternoon prompted a multi-agency response, with fire crews from Edinburg, Alton, and DPS emergency units assisting in efforts to contain the blaze.

The fire broke out near 8th and 11th Street, leading officials to temporarily close nearby roads for public safety while firefighters worked to control the flames.

Roads Reopened, No Injuries Reported

Authorities have since reopened all roads, and no injuries have been reported. Officials continue to monitor the area to prevent potential flare-ups.

Fire Safety Reminders

As dry conditions persist, residents are urged to:

Avoid outdoor burning during high-risk periods.

during high-risk periods. Report any signs of fire immediately to emergency services.

to emergency services. Follow local burn bans and safety advisories issued by officials.

Report Fire Emergencies

📞 Call 911 for immediate fire emergencies.



For updates on fire safety and emergency responses, follow your local fire department and emergency management agencies.