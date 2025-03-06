Fire Investigation Underway After Mobile Home Blaze in Starr County

Authorities Investigate Rio Grande City Fire

Officials in Starr County are investigating a fire that broke out this afternoon at a mobile home on Barranco Street in Rio Grande City. Emergency crews responded quickly to the scene, working to contain the blaze and assess the damage.

Awaiting Fire Marshal’s Report

Authorities are currently awaiting further details from the fire marshal to determine the cause of the fire and whether any injuries were reported.

Stay Updated

More information will be released as officials complete their investigation.

For the latest updates, stay tuned to Fox News.